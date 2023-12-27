The other street food items or food themes crafted into earrings include jalebi and Parle-G dipped in chai

The vada pav earrings

Listen to this article This Mumbaikar is making quirky miniature vada pav-shaped earrings x 00:00

While Orry, ‘the liver’, continues to draw attention with his banana and knife-shaped mobile covers, this writer is a proud owner of quirky earrings. Recently added to our collection are miniature vada pav earrings (Rs 499) by city-based Anam Choudhary, best known for her abilities to turn all food items into miniature wearable accessories. The other street food items or food themes crafted into earrings include jalebi and Parle-G dipped in chai. You can also buy similar versions in keychains.

Log on to: @minimemorabilia

