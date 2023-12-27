Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This Mumbaikar is making quirky miniature vada pav shaped earrings

This Mumbaikar is making quirky miniature vada pav-shaped earrings

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The other street food items or food themes crafted into earrings include jalebi and Parle-G dipped in chai

This Mumbaikar is making quirky miniature vada pav-shaped earrings

The vada pav earrings

Listen to this article
This Mumbaikar is making quirky miniature vada pav-shaped earrings
x
00:00

While Orry, ‘the liver’, continues to draw attention with his banana and knife-shaped mobile covers, this writer is a proud owner of quirky earrings. Recently added to our collection are miniature vada pav earrings (Rs 499) by city-based Anam Choudhary, best known for her abilities to turn all food items into miniature wearable accessories. The other street food items or food themes crafted into earrings include jalebi and Parle-G dipped in chai. You can also buy similar versions in keychains.


Log on to: @minimemorabilia



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news fashion fashion news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK