Team Guide Recommends: Loco for kunafa

Kunafa chocolate. Pic Courtesy/ahlandates.com

Social media is abuzz with recipes for the viral kunafa chocolate. For people like me who neither have the will nor the time to make this decadent chocolate at home, Ahlan Luxury Gourmet, a confectionary at Kemps Corner, delivers it home within 24 hours. Named Dubai knafeh pistachio chocolate (R1,994 for three), this one is as tasty as it looks. If you like your chocolates extra sweet, they also have a hazelnut variation.

