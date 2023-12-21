The Hu plays metal music using tribal instruments like the horsehead fiddle and the jaw harp, seamlessly pairing it with throat-singing

A member plays the fiddle

Listen to this article Explore this Mongolian folk metal band that uses tribal instruments x 00:00

All metal music sounds the same, if it can be called music in the first place,” a friend told this writer years ago. Recently, we discover The Hu, a folk metal band from Mongolia that bashes both claims. The band plays metal music using tribal instruments like the horsehead fiddle and the jaw harp, seamlessly pairing it with throat-singing. And yet this description is an understatement of how hardcore their music really is.

Log on to Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT