Team Guide recommends: Suffering from a reading slump? This app can help you

Updated on: 18 April,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

The app also records the books you have loaned to friends, and the books you have borrowed

My Books section of the app

Summer holidays are here, and if that isn’t enough motivation for you to get out of your reading slump, BookBuddy will come to your rescue. The app records the books in your TBR and wish list. It also has options to update reading status. Although it is frowned upon to judge a book by its cover, if that one absolutely pretty-looking book caught your eye, we won’t judge you, nor will this app. Instead, it helps you source more details by scanning the barcode on the book jacket. The app also records the books you have loaned to friends, and the books you have borrowed. 


Log on to: App Store



