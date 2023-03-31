Breaking News
Teaming up

Updated on: 31 March,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

This weekend, a casual coming together of artistes will witness the merits of interaction and collective ideation

Teaming up

A jam session instinctively reminds us of music, adda and friends. But can’t creators of all kinds be caught jamming over coffee? Speak-Easy — a collaborative event for audio artistes to meet and network — realises that idea. In the daily grind of life, we often experience creative blocks. Sometimes, it’s about a concept that, even after repeated perusals, can’t be fleshed out. In such scenarios, bouncing off thoughts with other artistes helps. The upcoming synergic meet-up is for those who look to benefit from interaction.


Arnav DograArnav Dogra



Presented by manicpod — a Chembur-based podcasting network — Speak-Easy also invites confused thinkers. “There are so many people who want to pursue different kinds of art forms, but at times, do not have enough confidence in their chosen field of work. They await feedback and peer-reviews. The programme will provide a platform for them to learn from peers and explore audio as a multi-faceted medium,” shares Arnav Dogra, production and marketing coordinator, manicpod. Drawing attention to the burgeoning appeal of podcasts, Dogra adds that such collaborative events help them discover talents across the city. “It’s good to come across like-minded people who are keen to understand the diverse ways of using audio content.”


On: April 1; 6 pm
At: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Wadia Building, Fort
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 250

