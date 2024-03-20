A global film event that highlights cinema by and for the LGBTQiA+ community, will stop by a boutique arts studio in the city

Stills from Halfway

Listen to this article Global LGBTQiA+ film event will highlight cinema by the community in Mumbai this week x 00:00

This Friday, all roads will lead to Versova for suburban cinephiles, where Five Films For Freedom — the world’s first and largest online LGBTQiA+ film event — is hosting the Mumbai leg of its 10-city screening schedule. Now in its 10th year, the initiative aims to showcase diverse stories from the community, and will feature five short films from The Philippines, India, Spain, the UK, and the USA.



Cursive (UK)

ADVERTISEMENT

Amplifying the queer gaze

The films chosen as a part of this initiative, explains Rashi Jain, director-West India, British Council (which has partnered with The Queer Muslim Project for this event), highlight underrepresented conflicts, social issues, and unique perspectives on human rights. “In addition to demonstrating cinematic artistry, intellectual rigour and a commitment to the ideals of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the films should also invite audiences to address difficult questions, and create opportunities for empathetic outreach and community-building. Our goal is to provide a platform for filmmakers whose work might otherwise go undiscovered and to shed light on the realities faced by queer individuals, especially in regions where LGBTQiA+ rights are restricted,” she adds.



The First Kiss (Spain)

Musings by the shore

The Mumbai event will showcase Halfway, a film by Kumar Chedda, a National Award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker. The film, which traces the lives of a young, queer couple in India, explores the themes of adulthood and love against the backdrop of the frantic pace of life in Mumbai. “The film is, in many ways, inspired by my struggles, and my attempt to regard my own relationships in a more mature way,” Chedda says, clarifying that since the film is based on such a universal feeling, it helps normalise queerness to such an extent that audiences can easily envision themselves living the characters’ realities. We learn that the film also has another, more intrinsic connection to the city and the audiences in Mumbai — it has been shot on Juhu beach, an iconic landmark in the city. “We hope that the audience can relate to the familiar sights and sounds of their city,” says Jain.



A still from Little One (The Philippines) features framed photographs of the protagonist’s queer parents; Compton’s 22 (USA)

Inclusive and accessible

Besides physical screenings, the organisers have also made the films available to OTT audiences for free, till March 24, to combine physical screenings with online showcases to offer a comprehensive viewing experience that caters to diverse audience preferences and circumstances. “While physical screenings allow for an immersive experience, where attendees can enjoy the films in a communal setting, interact with other viewers, and participate in post-screening discussions or Q&A sessions, online showcases enable a broader audience reach, making the films accessible to viewers worldwide,” Jain elaborates.

As a filmmaker, Chedda is appreciative of the reach the initiative affords: “Such platforms let your film travel across the globe, something that is really difficult to do with a short film in India. This programme is especially important for Indian filmmakers because it helps put India on the map and because it supports queer people telling queer stories,” he concludes.



Kumar Chheda

At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 17, Versova, Andheri West.

On: March 22; 7.30 pm

Log on to: @harkatstudios (RSVP mandatory); JioTV.com (to stream)