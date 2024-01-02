The Mahalaxmi Saras 2023-24, a celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage helps empower artisans from across India. Here’s our curation of some of the most unique picks from this ongoing exhibition in Bandra Kurla Complex

File pic

Listen to this article Mahalaxmi Saras 2023-24: Here are the some of the most unique picks from the ongoing exhibition at BKC x 00:00

Now in its 19th edition, the Mahalakshmi Saras exhibition 2023-24, organised by Umed-Maharashtra State Livelihoods Mission, is back to showcase the rich legacy of India’s textiles, handlooms, handicrafts, crafts and artistry from across the length and breadth of the country. In total, the 511 stalls not only showcase our cultural treasures but also serve as a platform for rural women entrepreneurs through Self Help Groups (SHGs), featuring food products and a food court that highlights the diverse offerings from across India. Ruchesh Jaywanshi, CEO, Maharashtra State Livelihoods Mission informs that this event seeks to highlight the vast tapestry of indigenous craftsmanship, providing artisans with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and connect with a broader audience. “By fostering an environment that celebrates cultural diversity, Mahalakshmi Saras contributes to the preservation and promotion of traditional art forms,” he adds. Held biannually, 19 states are featuring their products at this edition.

The guide's top picks

ADVERTISEMENT

Woven baskets: Manipur

Made from water reeds natural fibre grass (local name: Kouna), these baskets and bags from Manipur are beautifully handcrafted by artisans from this region. The process is quite laborious, including cutting Kouna stems from the pond, stem collection and bundle making, followed by a drying process under the sunlight before it is finally sent for weaving and production. These handwoven products are 100 per cent biodegradable and eco-friendly. Priced from R700 onwards, these quality products also assure a durability of five to 10 years.

Warli paintings: Akola, Maharashtra

This is an adoption and application of Warli and Madhubani paintings created by Pooja Vaidya, Self Help Group (SHG) member from Patkhed in Barshitakli tehsil located in the Akola district.

Hand-painted artefacts: Puri, Odisha

This stall has on display beautifully painted, vibrant coloured teapots, tussar and tribal paintings. Also, on display are pattachitra paintings on palm leaf and palm leaf lamp sets.

Silver filigree: Cuttack, Odisha

The delicate silver (92.5 per cent pure) neckpieces at this stall are handcrafted using safety pins by artisans from Cuttack, Odisha. Don’t miss the silver filigree jewellery priced upwards of Rs 500. The ancient filigree popularly known as Tarakasi hails from Cuttack. Thousands of women artisans have garnered expertise in crafting this uniquely intricate jewellery.

Carpets: Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh

These attractive runners, carpets and rugs are hand crafted by a local youth group from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Opt from a wide range of woollen, silk and cotton fabrics. Prices range from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000.

Dharwad sarees: Karnataka

These pure handloom cotton sarees with traditional thread and zari woven border are only manufactured in this region of northern Karnataka. This cotton saree is known for its attractive border and appealing floral prints. Starting from R2,400, choose from a variety of colours and prints; also check out the Ilkal variety of sarees that are a mix of cotton and silk.

Juttis: Rajasthan

These vibrant leather Rajasthani juttis are perfect for those who wish to add some colour to their wardrobe. Priced at R400 the handcrafted shoes are a steal.

Bamboo artefacts: Assam

One of our favourites, these beautifully handcrafted bamboo artefacts originate from the Raipur village in Assam. Bamboos are carefully cleaned and painstakingly cut to craft little masterpieces of trays (R150), cups (R100), wooden planters (R300) and more by a team of 15 village girls.

Till January 7; 10 am to 10 pm (daily)

At MMRDA Grounds, opposite Tata Power, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Free

Also check out

. Blue rice from Ahmednagar and Akola; it is beneficial for diabetics

. Live Warli painting on T-shirts

. Bamboo art by Adivasi women from Nanded

. At the food court, try the Saoji (chicken, mutton) from Nagpur; tambda and pandhra rassa from Kolhapur, and the khapravarche hande and chicken from Yavatmal