The OG food event is back

The UpperCrust Food and Wine Show celebrates its 20th year, with mid-day as the media partner to bring you the finest food in the market

A stall around the Christmas tree from a previous edition

Cue to the early 2000s, if you ever attended a massive food and beverage exposition with your friends, or with your family as a child, we’ll bet our money that it would have been the UpperCrust Food and Wine Show. one of India’s finest culinary events will celebrate its 20th anniversary this time, with mid-day as the media partner, showing us why this OG still rules the roost. Founder-editor of UpperCrust Magazine and curator of the show, Farzana Contractor shares, “Twenty years ago, UpperCrust was the first to start live cooking demos with top chefs, and 20 years later, we’re still at it, tracking the best people in the business.”



Nooror Somany and Farzana Contractor

With 3,000 sq ft of the World Trade Centre, the show packs food stalls with a variety of offerings including products from global cuisines to new items in the market to cater to every taste, literally. “One of the USPs of the show is that people have a chance to interact, taste and discuss the food and products with the owners of these businesses,” Contractor adds. A few years ago, the food event curated a space for home chefs, a growing and popular market.

This will be the third edition of the show’s Home Chef Studio, on day two where home chefs will participate in cook-offs, be mentored by industry stalwarts and be judged by celebrity chefs. Don’t miss out on the live cooking demonstrations by renowned names in the F&B industry including chef Meghna Kadam, chef Nooror Somany, chef Mayukh Mazumdar among others that have been slotted across days one and three. Cap the day with music by Indira Naik on day two and 2 Girlz And A Guitar on day three.

On: December 1 to 3; 10 am to 8 pm

At: World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade

Log on to: @uppercrustmag