Leadership coaches decode PM Modi's diplomatic hugs and share workplace ethics

The recently concluded G20 summit saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging international dignitaries, creating a buzz online on the right way to meet and greet. Experts decode the popular Modi bear hug; and the formal etiquette to maintain in professional scenarios

(From left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Pics/ Getty Images

Take any international stage where Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi is present and one thing that has been consistent — the manner in which he hugs people. These hugs usually catch people off-guard and, in some scenarios, it might not be the best way to greet them. The recently-concluded G20 summit in New Delhi saw similar hugs and handshakes. While some say it reflects the camaraderie of the PM with these heads of State, some other chatter indicates that this isn’t the right approach in a formal setup. We speak to a body language consultant who breaks down what PM Modi’s hugs with international delegates represent, while leadership coaches decode workplace etiquette.



Handshakes should be firm and any kind of other hand placements should be avoided

A well-established fact

Khyati Bhatt, body language consultant

Before the big-ticket G20 event in New Delhi, the photographs clicked at similar international events have captured the government officials getting surprised by the hug and there’s some level of awkwardness. So, most world leaders by now know that the PM is somebody who likes to hug people when he meets them. Naturally, when these international leaders arrived in India, which is the host nation, they must have been aware that this is the kind of greetings they will receive.

From Modi’s body language and how the other leaders responded, it is quite evident though that he has established a certain level of camaraderie. When he hugs a person, he touches their back. His palms are relaxed and touching the backs, which shows that he is quite close to them. This can be seen when he is hugging Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The same relaxed vibe is visible in his handshakes and his interactions with Sunak.

However, when Modi is seen hugging Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, there’s a mechanical tap on the back and his hand is stressed. It’s an awkward hug. It signals that Modi is hugging because he perhaps has made this a part of his greeting style. An interesting aspect here is the pat on the back when he hugs.

This same can be seen in the handshake with UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where Prime Minister Modi puts one hand over the other. At certain places at G20, he is holding hands with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, which is awkward. This should be avoided, ideally. A similar awkwardness is seen in the hug with Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva too. There’s some space between them and the body angle is a bit off.

Keep it formal

Neha Mishra, leadership trainer and communication coach

It’s widely accepted that our world observes different cultures and as Indians, we have experienced huge cultural differences in our own country owing to the diversity. Different cultures in the world see business etiquette differently, hence the G20 summit was a masterclass in itself for understanding body language in corporate context. There has been a lot of back and forth about which cultural etiquette to be followed, especially when any country hosts a business event, a G20 is a great example in this context, but here are a few options to avoid any kind of embarrassment:

>> Understand the boundaries of personal space. The best advice is to keep a distance of an arm’s length during formal meet and greet opportunities.

>> Handshakes should be firm; avoid any kind of other hand placements.

>> Keep your handshakes brief and be mindful if you are shaking hands with the opposite gender.

>> With eye contact, keep it brief and have a steady gaze. However, one should also familiarise themselves with different cultures, especially if you are meeting people of different nationalities like Japanese, Chinese or Russian, as they have different cultural boundaries.

>> A warm and gentle smile works best and safely in all cases, unless you share a good equation with your counterpart.

>> Stick to formal approaches to address your colleague such as doctor, professor and mister, followed by the person’s surname.

>> Don’t be the first one to hug someone as there can be cultural differences. Also, be a keen observer of other people’s body language if thinking about hugging.

Set boundaries

Jaya Mehrotra, leadership coach

>> Hugging at a workplace or in a formal setting will depend on how long you have known the other person. If a certain level of bonding exists, then a quick hug is fine. However, a handshake is always the preferred way to go.

>> A firm handshake while making eye contact is a great way to make someone feel welcome and is the safest way to proceed in the corporate professional world, as people come from different walks of life and can perhaps have certain boundaries.

>> Hugging at workplaces, especially female colleagues or clients is discouraged as not everyone may be open to it. Some women may also not feel safe. Corporate protocol is to shake hands with a smile.

>> A new trend that has been observed, which comes with the entry of the newer generation into the workforce, is that they are very comfortable with hugging. They are gender-neutral and a bit informal.