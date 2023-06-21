Activate your inner yogi, sign up for any of these 6 yoga workshops in the city

Sign up for a range of sessions and workshops
Learn the benefits
Namaste Yoga Classes will host a one-hour yoga-themed event for beginners and intermediate-level participants. This will include chanting, stretches, a short yoga dance, pranayamas and meditation. Guest speakers Dr Hemal Bhagat, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, and Dr Chhaya Bhagat, anaesthetic and painless labour specialist will discuss yoga’s benefits and how some asanas can help surgical patients. After a short award ceremony for yoginis, the event will end with breakfast and a chance to win free merchandise. Amisha Shah, its founder-CEO shares, “This month we celebrate our 10-year anniversary. This day is perfect to look upon our journey and introduce beginners to yoga.”
Time: 7 am onwards
At: Khar Gymkhana, Khar West
Log on to: @namasteyogaclasses (DM to book your seat)
Call: 9930399993
Cost: Rs 300
A celebration for all
The grand Yoga Fest includes programmes like yoga in saree, kids yoga, taal yoga and yoga for the visually impaired.
Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm
At: Infiniti Mall, Malad West.
Log on to: @allevents.in
Breathe in the goodness
Vile Parle Police Station, Bharat Vikas Parishad and Asan Yoga Center Mumbai come together to celebrate the special day with a free morning yoga session.
Time: 6.30 am to 8.00 am
At: Rajpuria Baug Hall, NP Thakkar Road, Vile Parle East
Call: 9967428460
Start with yoga
Certified naturopathy and yoga expert Rajani Pawar will conduct a free class for practitioners, enthusiasts and beginners. This will include asanas, cardio, breathing exercises, pranayama and meditation.
Time: 6.30 am to 7.30 am
At: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kridangan, Nehru Nagar, Kurla
Log on to: @yogawithrajani
Call: 9819333241
Kids will love this
Li’l Yogis by Sabrina Merchant will conduct a free online yoga session for kids and schools that entails a 30-minute class about asanas, breath-work and relaxation with pictures and music.
Time: 10 am
At: Zoom
Log on to: @lilyogis_sabz
Call: 9819888881
Get airborne
A practitioner shows off her aerial yoga skills. Representation pic
Fitness expert Zamina Ladiwala from Airborne Aerial Fitness will host an outdoor aerial yoga session followed by a sound bath.
Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm
At: South Sky, Jio World Drive, BKC
Log on to: @airborneaerialfitness
Call: 9833161481
Cost: Rs 799