Tales from the coast: This art exhibition explores the coastal life of India

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A week-long art exhibition brings the simple visual delights of the coastal life of India to the city

Nivita Pavithran’s painting Finding Feni (right) Surfside. Pics Courtesy/MP Nicholson

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Exhibition

What connects Goa to the Andaman Islands? If you were artist Nivita Pavithran, the answer would be the coast. Her latest exhibition of works titled Coastal Culture captures moments from life in these coastal towns through familiar visuals.

Nivita Pavithran
“I was born and brought up in Mumbai, but trace my roots to the coastal culture of Goa and Kerala. My works are inspired by these locales,” she shares. In addition to the cashews of Goa and the serene backwaters of Kerala, the works dive into visuals from the beaches of Udipi and the natural serenity of Andamans, Pavithran shares.

Till September 8; 11 am to 7 pm
At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Nehru Centre, Dr AB Road, Worli

