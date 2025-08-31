Because no Onam is complete without Sadhya, we bring you an array of places to celebrate the harvest festival

Reet rasam on your plate

Tanjore Tiffin Room ushers in Onam with a grand three-day Sadya, celebrating abundance, flavour and togetherness. Curated by Chef Preetha Iyer, the spread is a symphony of Kerala classics — from Avial, Olan and Parippu Curry to decadent Ada Pradhaman and Payasams, this is harvest meal at its best. Gather your loved ones and savour tradition served with festive warmth and fervour.

>>>

When: September 3 to 5

Where: Tanjore Tiffin Room, across outlets

Price: Rs 999 onwards

To book: Swiggy Dineout

Curry up!

Join the folks at Folk in celebrating the spirit of Onam with a traditional Sadya served the way it’s meant to be — on a banana leaf! Brimming with festive classics, comforting curries, and sweet endings, this feast is more than a meal; it’s a celebration of abundance, togetherness, and Kerala’s timeless culinary traditions.

>>>

When: September 3 to 5

Where: Folk, Kala Ghoda

Price: Rs 2000 for two

To book: 9820453001

Health and harvest

NairOnFire celebrates Onam with two unique feasts — a Superfood Sadya spotlighting Kerala’s time-honoured healthy dishes, such as Avial, Erissery, and Thoran, and the playful UnSadya, where chicken, prawns, and fish reimagine tradition.

>>>

WHERE: Naironfire, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 1950 onwards

TO BOOK: 9324059522

Celebrating togetherness

At Kamat’s Legacy, the banana leaf becomes a canvas for 26 Kerala specialities — crisp Vazhakkai Upperi, tangy Pulinji, hearty Avial, creamy Kaalan, aromatic Rasam, and the comfort of Ada Pradhaman. An unlimited thaali that captures the generosity and flavour of the harvest season.

>>>

Where: Kamat’s Legacy, across outlets

Price: Rs 899 onwards

To book: 7400186688

In full bloom



PIC/NEXUS SEAWOODS MALL

At Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai, the spirit of harvest comes alive at Onam Opulence 2025. A 9-meter Pookalam, made with fresh flowers, and graceful performances, from Mohiniyattam to Chenda Melam, along with festive processions featuring King Mahabali, set the tone for a celebration that brings people together.

>>>

WHEN: September 6, 11AM onwards

WHERE: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Savour the saffron

Step into the spirit of Onam at Saffron, Hyatt Centric Juhu, Served on banana leaves, the feast celebrates Kerala’s culinary heritage with dishes like Avial, Thoran, Pachadi, Erissery, and Olan.

>>>

When: September 5 to 7

Where: Hyatt Centric Juhu

Price: Rs 1500 onwards

To book: 8657884951

Payasam and then some

Banana Leaf is bringing Kerala’s festive spirit to Mumbai with a 25-dish Onam Sadhya that’s a true feast for the senses. Served on a traditional banana leaf, the spread features everything from crispy banana chips and tangy Puliyinji to comforting Avial, Olan, Sambar, Rasam and Kerala rice — ending with decadent Payasam and Adda Pradhaman.

>>>

When: September 5

Where: Banana Leaf, across outlets

Price: Rs 799

To book: Swiggy Dineout

Sadya with a side of fun

This Onam, LunchBox is serving up more than just food! With a Mini Onam Sadhya packed with traditional flavours is a quirky Pronunciation Challenge that could win you a trip to Kerala. This is laughter, culture, and celebration, all on a banana leaf. From the tangy Kaalan to the subtly spiced Avial, here’s to bringing the magic of Onam home

>>>

WHEN: August 25 to September 5

PRICE: Rs 449