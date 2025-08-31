Because no Onam is complete without Sadhya, we bring you an array of places to celebrate the harvest festival
Representation pic/iStock
Reet rasam on your plate
Reet rasam on your plate
Tanjore Tiffin Room ushers in Onam with a grand three-day Sadya, celebrating abundance, flavour and togetherness. Curated by Chef Preetha Iyer, the spread is a symphony of Kerala classics — from Avial, Olan and Parippu Curry to decadent Ada Pradhaman and Payasams, this is harvest meal at its best. Gather your loved ones and savour tradition served with festive warmth and fervour.
>>>
When: September 3 to 5
Where: Tanjore Tiffin Room, across outlets
Price: Rs 999 onwards
To book: Swiggy Dineout
Curry up!
Join the folks at Folk in celebrating the spirit of Onam with a traditional Sadya served the way it’s meant to be — on a banana leaf! Brimming with festive classics, comforting curries, and sweet endings, this feast is more than a meal; it’s a celebration of abundance, togetherness, and Kerala’s timeless culinary traditions.
>>>
When: September 3 to 5
Where: Folk, Kala Ghoda
Price: Rs 2000 for two
To book: 9820453001
Health and harvest
NairOnFire celebrates Onam with two unique feasts — a Superfood Sadya spotlighting Kerala’s time-honoured healthy dishes, such as Avial, Erissery, and Thoran, and the playful UnSadya, where chicken, prawns, and fish reimagine tradition.
>>>
WHERE: Naironfire, Bandra West
PRICE: Rs 1950 onwards
TO BOOK: 9324059522
Celebrating togetherness
At Kamat’s Legacy, the banana leaf becomes a canvas for 26 Kerala specialities — crisp Vazhakkai Upperi, tangy Pulinji, hearty Avial, creamy Kaalan, aromatic Rasam, and the comfort of Ada Pradhaman. An unlimited thaali that captures the generosity and flavour of the harvest season.
>>>
Where: Kamat’s Legacy, across outlets
Price: Rs 899 onwards
To book: 7400186688
In full bloom
PIC/NEXUS SEAWOODS MALL
At Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai, the spirit of harvest comes alive at Onam Opulence 2025. A 9-meter Pookalam, made with fresh flowers, and graceful performances, from Mohiniyattam to Chenda Melam, along with festive processions featuring King Mahabali, set the tone for a celebration that brings people together.
>>>
WHEN: September 6, 11AM onwards
WHERE: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai
Savour the saffron
Step into the spirit of Onam at Saffron, Hyatt Centric Juhu, Served on banana leaves, the feast celebrates Kerala’s culinary heritage with dishes like Avial, Thoran, Pachadi, Erissery, and Olan.
>>>
When: September 5 to 7
Where: Hyatt Centric Juhu
Price: Rs 1500 onwards
To book: 8657884951
Payasam and then some
Banana Leaf is bringing Kerala’s festive spirit to Mumbai with a 25-dish Onam Sadhya that’s a true feast for the senses. Served on a traditional banana leaf, the spread features everything from crispy banana chips and tangy Puliyinji to comforting Avial, Olan, Sambar, Rasam and Kerala rice — ending with decadent Payasam and Adda Pradhaman.
>>>
When: September 5
Where: Banana Leaf, across outlets
Price: Rs 799
To book: Swiggy Dineout
Sadya with a side of fun
This Onam, LunchBox is serving up more than just food! With a Mini Onam Sadhya packed with traditional flavours is a quirky Pronunciation Challenge that could win you a trip to Kerala. This is laughter, culture, and celebration, all on a banana leaf. From the tangy Kaalan to the subtly spiced Avial, here’s to bringing the magic of Onam home
>>>
WHEN: August 25 to September 5
PRICE: Rs 449