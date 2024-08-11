With a week to go for Rakshabandhan, here’s our guide to thoughtful, sustainable and quirky rakhis to suit every type of sibling love

The dog rakhi is designed for your pets. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Raksha Bandhan: Your guide to thoughtful, sustainable and unique rakhis x 00:00

Celebrate you fur-ever bond

For your baby, best friend, and the most pampered member of your household, these dog rakhis are a tribute to the brother who always ensures you’re happy and safe. Ship this paw-some version across India to your favourite pet just in time for the festival.

LOG ON TO hoonar.in

CALL 9004769669

COST R199

Seeds that connect

At this unique workshop, you can craft a seed rakhi that replicates a growing bond between siblings that grows stronger as the seeds you plant together thrive.

ON August 18; 9 am to 12 pm

AT Vishwajyot High School, Sector 20, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

LOG ON TO @inaturewatch

Call 9987013144

COST Rs 400

Magnetic love

Capture your goofiest and most memorable moments with your brother in a secret photo rakhi. It doubles up as a magnet, so those cherished memories don’t fade away.

LOG ON TO @oyehappy.com

COST Rs 249 onwards.

Twinning is cool

Special bonds deserve special rakhis. These hand-embroidered Lumba rakhi sets, are intricately crafted by talented women from sustainable and upcycled materials, are a perfect twinning tribute to your brother and sister-in-law. These rakhis can be shipped across India.

LOG ON TO @dhaagokapitara

COST Rs 699

Wisdom weaves

Tie your brother a rakhi crafted with love by Chandraprabha Parihar, affectionately known as Aaba. She is a Panvel-based resident who recently launched her platform, Nayher after renewing her passion for crocheting. Parihar now crafts and sells beautiful handmade crochet accessories.

LOG ON TO @brandnayher

CALL 9987134599

COST Rs 250 onwards

Superheroes; all

For your superhero brother, the Iron Man rakhi is just the thing. This plantable rakhi not only symbolises Tony Stark’s genius but also embodies the enduring spirit of siblinghood. After the celebrations, plant the rakhi in soil and watch it grow into a beautiful basil plant.

LOG ON TO @plantables.store

COST Rs 198

Gobble it up

These dark chocolate discs, adorned with handmade edible flowers, mirror the love and care you put into that midnight Maggi snack.

LOG ON TO @loveandflour

COST (Message for details)

Surprise delivery

A one-stop shop, these rakhi hampers are delivered right to your doorstep. Each hamper includes a rakhi, roli and chawal bottles, and nagchampa incense sticks for the special puja. It also features a grooming kit, perfume roll-on, and bath products to keep your brother refreshed.

LOG ON TO @phool.co

CALL 7408584112

COST Rs 1,150

