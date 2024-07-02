Plastic Free July: Small changes, big Impact - Eco-champions reveal surprising plastic culprits and sustainable swaps

Plastic Free July: Plastic bags and containers are the obvious items under scrutiny while taking into account the plastic waste we generate. However, other everyday plastic items escape our attention. Eco-champions, who have adopted a low-waste lifestyle, share ways and alternatives to manage the use of such products

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Plastic Free July: Have you ever encountered a landfill or a dumping ground, and realised the magnitude of plastic waste collectively generated daily?

Now think of a few activities that you undertake almost every day in your life – brushing, cooking or ordering food, buying groceries, completing your skin-care routine, etc. Have you ever reflected on the amount of plastic you come in contact with or dispose of while carrying out these day-to-day activities?