Enjoy a unique take on Shakespeare's play performed by an actor's studio in Mumbai

This weekend onwards, get ready to enjoy a unique take on Shakespeare’s plays through the satirical parody of his wide-ranging work by an actors’ studio

Sarthak Sharma performs in costume

William Shakespeare passed away four centuries ago. Yet, for millions of high school and college graduates stumbling through the subtext of his plays, he remains a bane. Such students might find some amusement and even schadenfreude in Dafney Productions’ upcoming show that parodies all of the bard’s works in a 97-minute-long performance.

The bard himself would have enjoyed it, assures Bernard Dafney, acting coach, director and founder of the production. “Satire and fun is at the heart of Shakespeare’s work because he was writing for the common man. He would poke fun, make caricatures of those in power and the royals who were held in high regard,” the American theatremaker points out.



(Top from left) Sahil Mehta, Manik Papneja and Sarthak Sharma rehearse

The play, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), written by three actors — Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield — is an irreverent fast-paced romp through all 37 of the playwright’s works. Naturally, the script tackles the journey through the perspective of three actors trying to interpret Shakespeare. Having premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987, it went on to become London’s longest-running comedy at the Criterion Theatre.

Dafney recalls reading it back in college in the United States as a literature and performance arts graduate. As a student, he acted in several productions including Shakespearean works such as Othello and Taming of the Shrew. In 2019, he moved to Mumbai along with his wife, taking up the role of an acting coach. Dafney picked the play while searching for something fun to stage with his team in 2022.

“It is a mash-up of all Shakespearean plays in 97 minutes. The really cool thing is the different ways in which the characters interpret it. They do it through farce, songs and even interpretative dance,” he says, warning that it is not your grandmother’s definition of Shakespeare. That much will become clear to the audience when Othello begins to rap.



Ahead of the performance, the team poses with Dafney (in black). Pics/Sameer Markande

We ask what traditional Shakespeare fans make of it. They are intrigued, says the 37-year-old musician and director. “Even Shakespeare aficionados are intimidated by his work. These elements bring out the meaning of the text in a way that is fun.” he says.

It is the second time the director is staging the play after its first run in February last year which was also staged at G5A. This time, the performances will be spread over three weekends till May 28. With a cast of three actors taking on the roles, the play will be hosted at the production’s own studio in Andheri West.

While picking the cast, Dafney focussed on performers with strong improvisational skills. “In fact, the audience is the fourth member of the cast. So, I needed actors who were comfortable in engaging with the uncertainty of how the audience responds,” he shares. The rehearsals focus on the camaraderie and chemistry of the actors as well. “A lot of the comedy hinges not only on their unique interpretation but also the camaraderie between the three actors.”

Another key element that adds to the comedy is the Elizabethan language that can prove a stumbling block for many veterans. Precisely, says Dafney. “The script is about three actors attempting to get through Shakespeare and part of the comedy comes from tackling Elizabethan English.”

Into his second run of the production, Dafney looks at the play as an interesting way to approach the bard’s work. Taking a leaf out of the audience reaction from last year, he states, “Those who are expecting a traditional Shakespearean performance will be surprised, but will grow into the fun. Meanwhile, those who have little to no idea of Shakespeare’s works will take it for exactly what it is — a satire.”

