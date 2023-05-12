Attend an immersive display by contemporary artist Sandeep Mukherjee that explores the limits to reality and its wonders

Mukherjee’s work — Past Presents Futures. Pic courtesy/Project 88

Listen to this article Attend this unique art exhibition in Mumbai that goes against the concept of boundless creativity x 00:00

In today’s hustle culture, the word limitless precedes every plan. The reality, when abstracted, roams unchecked. It is often set free of limits and transcends into a realm beyond rules. Contemporary artist Sandeep Mukherjee’s recent exhibition of artworks, however, goes against this concept of boundless creativity.

Put on display in Colaba’s Project 88 are life-size, immersive artworks by Mukherjee that probe the concept of materiality and movement within the realm of limits. Divided into three distinct yet interconnected series, Approaching Limits renders the invisible, drawing inspiration from human and non-human elements. “In my work, movement becomes crucial; it comes prior to space and time. As such, motion then produces both space and time. Abstraction is no longer a noun — a site or an aesthetic — but transforms into a verb,” shares Mukherjee.



Sandeep Mukherjee

Parallax is a series of five overpowering acrylic paintings. Tree Skin is a sculptural installation of six life-sized aluminium panels. The third untitled series is a set of five abstract geometric paintings, with textures that appear to move as one looks at them closely.

“In this show, I rethink the idea of a limit. It is not a resolute or dreaded end point, but rather an unexpected source of desire, wonder, and even uncertainty. The title becomes a point of departure for viewers to question the ways in which we comprehend limits. Moreover, the word ‘approaching’ indexes notions of movement, which is a crucial component that anchors my artistic practice.

There are limits to every human perspective and these works take us to that very point — both conceptually and materially — of experiencing and knowing as humans in this world,” says Mukherjee, adding, “These works reckon with the perennial questions of what it means to be human, especially with our relation to the non-human, or planetary and inevitable entropy. My work is deeply process-oriented and improvisational, which is also how I approach life, as a process and ever-shifting experiment.”

On: May 11 to July 1 (Tuesdays to Saturdays); 11 am to 7 pm

At: Project 88, BMP Building, Colaba

Call: 2222810099