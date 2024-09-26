Here's why you need to attend these two gigs in Mumbai this weekend

This event promises a mesmerising musical evening with a fusion of a variety of keyboards with piano performances, that range from jazz to other genres

Louiz Banks in performance

Keys and melodies

NCPA returns with the ninth edition of Mumbai Piano Day with the legendary Louiz Banks, known as the Godfather of Indian Jazz. This event promises a mesmerising musical evening with a fusion of a variety of keyboards with piano performances, that range from jazz to other genres. A line-up of talented artistes will join Banks on stage, offering a memorable night. “This year, we have Anupam Kunapuli, a visually challenged pianist from Hyderabad, Rahul Vanamali, a vibraphonist from Chennai, and Israeli pianist Darya Mosenzon on the lineup,” says Banks, who is the main performer and the curator for the evening.

ON September 28, 6.30 pm onwards

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com

ENTRY Rs 720 onwards

Bass, and more



Veer Kowli

Bass camp Festival is coming to the city with its final show, featuring Coco Bryce and Veer Kowli aka CHRMS. The night will be a fusion of high-energy beats and dreamy soundscapes. The blend of different genres of music include hip-hop and bass. The event promises an unforgettable aural adventure for hardcore fans of electronic music.



DJ and music producer Coco Bryce. PICs COURTESY/INSTAGRAM; Youtube

“We are not bound by any specific styles. It is a mixed bag of genres with a focus on our shared love for bass music,” says Kowli, highlighting what the audience can expect from this trippy soiree.

ON September 27; 9 pm

AT Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off, Linking Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @basscampfestival

ENTRY Rs 300 onwards