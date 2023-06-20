Attend these two stand-up comedy gigs in Mumbai in this weekend

The time slots are pre-decided. Interested folk can message on the WhatsApp number provided on their social media

Live and hilarious

IF you, like this writer, have binge-watched every episode of Son of Abish, a celebrity talk show hosted by comedian Abish Mathew, this event might be of interest to you. Fresh off the show’s ninth season, Mathew will be bringing his unparalleled wit and humour to a Khar venue where he will perform a new comedy set. A trial variety comedy show, it will feature a mix of all the elements that went into making Son of Abish — stand-up, sketches, showcase acts and some interesting music. The only difference is — the audience will feature as the show’s celebrity guests.

On June 23; 6 pm

At The Habitat, 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd road, next to the station Khar West.

Logon to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300

What’s new in the market?

Hosted by Hoot1ce, an art and cultural platform that regularly organises stand-up and storytelling sessions, the Comedy Unfiltered Open Mic tomorrow will feature a special act by comedian Fatima Ayesha. She will perform some of her best known skits at this event before embarking on her Koi Nahi Dekhega tour in Bengaluru. The show will be hosted by fellow stand-up comedian and graphic designer, Kajol Srinivasan. In an effort to provide an opportunity to new upcoming comedians, the organisers have also sent out invites to those who wish to perform on stage for the first time. The time slots are pre-decided. Interested folk can message on the WhatsApp number provided on their social media.

On June 21; 8 pm

At Cat Café Studio, Harminder Singh road, Aram Nagar, Versova.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100