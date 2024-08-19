This one-on-one workshop in Khar explores the intricacies of building a sustainable business in video content, and finding the correct platform

Amey Wagh, Sai Tamhankar and Nipun Dharmadhikari in conversation. Pic courtesy/Youtube

In 2016, Canadian artiste Paula McGlynn joined hands with Mumbai’s Sarang Sathaye and Anusha Nandakumar to start one of the first Marathi entertainment video channels, BhaDiPa. “It was a bold move, everything we invested was from our own pockets. And nothing like this had been done before. There were many creators who would create content in Marathi, but it wasn’t the only language they would create content in,” McGlynn recalls. Over a month after they rolled out their first production, Casting Couch with Amey and Nipun, they had already reached 25,000 subscribers. “The industry overwhelmingly came out in support of our work. We were soon approached by well-known actors like Sai Tamhankar, and various news channels as well,” she recalls.

Paula McGlynn

Today, BhaDiPa has nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, a long list of accolades and hit productions to its credit, including comedy, short films, web series and talk shows. This weekend, McGlynn will host a six-hour-long workshop, YouTube for Business, where she will offer insight into their journey and how one can begin their own video content business.

While BhaDiPa was launched when YouTube was at its peak in India, what makes the workshop relevant in times when several other social media platforms have arguably taken over? “If you were to ask video content creators, YouTube still remains the preference. It is the best platform to earn revenue. This medium is clear about not being a social media platform, nor is it competing with Instagram or Facebook,” she explains, adding that it is also a reliable app that values the experience it creates and does not hassle users with too many updates. “In the eight years of BhaDiPa, we have barely faced any technical glitches after great reach. This happens more with the newer platforms that dabble with too many features and updates,” she shares.

That said, she says that while she strongly believes that YouTube plays an important role in video content, it is not the only thing to know about the video business. “My first question to ask anyone who wants to build a business in video content is why they want to do it. We will talk at length about community guidelines, advertising guidelines, finding and reaching the right audience, creating a brand, building a sustainable business, and so on. These are crucial elements to identify before starting your venture on any platform,” she suggests. The workshop will deep-dive into these aspects, as she interacts one-on-one with the participants to help them build their successful video business.

On August 24; 11 am to 5 pm

AT 603 Coworking Space, Makhija Arcade, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 4,999 (includes lunch, tea and coffee)