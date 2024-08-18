Trick the trolls: Queer creators on how they manage online negativity

Queer creators often get trolled the worst. Here’s how they keep themselves and the community safe, with savvy strategies that include using AI to manage online negativity

In 2023, on November 21, 16-year-old queer make-up artist Pranshu died by suicide. Pranshu’s family and friends are convinced that he was a victim of cyberbullying, as he used to post pictures of himself online with make-up, dressed up in saris and other traditional wear. Ever since the incident, queer creators are trying to turn the tide with smart strategies to protect their mental well-being while embracing their authentic selves. Here are few tips and tricks from queer influencers who are at the forefront of tackling online hate and spreading positivity.

‘Report it to the cyber cell’

Vinnie Gollar, a non-binary transgender creator and influencer on Instagram based in Mumbai, brings a diverse range of content to her audience. From Get Ready With Me videos and fashion hauls to dance reels, Vinnie uses their platform to celebrate individuality and self-expression.

When facing online harassment or misuse of content, Vinnie recommends keeping detailed records of all evidence and reporting it through the official country cyber cell portal. “I used to file cybercrime complaints frequently. The cyber cell website allows you to report using screenshots and profile links of the offending posts,” Vinnie advises, stressing the importance of preserving this evidence. In Vinnie’s experience, after submitting the complaint, it needed to be converted into a charge sheet at the nearest police station within 48 hours. Authorities then utilised the IP address to track and hold the harassers accountable. The process of lodging the complaint are simple. One needs to write a summary of the incident they want to report with all the details such as screenshots, profile links, post links, etc, being attached. You will also need to fill in your details like phone number, and email. “At first, the police seemed hesitant to respond to some of the incidents, but after repeatedly reporting multiple bullying attacks, they began to take me more seriously and cooperated. The police mentioned that many bullies use VPNs, making it harder to trace them, but in my case, I was fortunate enough to track them down. Despite the challenges, I still encourage people to file a complaint—you never know, you might also be able to find your harassers.”

‘Filter and block’

Priyanjul Johri, a gay content creator from Pune, has gained recognition for his humorous reels and memes that delve into queer topics and beyond. His Instagram (@141.269) features a mix of relatable content and his personal experiences as a queer person.

One key method he employs is filtering responses on Instagram by allowing only the people he follows to reply to his stories, thereby reducing the influx of hateful and inappropriate messages. As Johri explains, “For example, I may have 15,000 followers, but I don’t allow all 15,000 to respond. Too often, the messages are hateful and overly sexual, so I’ve filtered that out.”

He emphasises the importance of not engaging with negative comments, noting that “interacting with negativity can fuel further harassment,” and thus, simply not responding is a powerful tool for protecting mental health. Johri also highlights the effectiveness of blocking users as a form of self-care, stating, “I want people to know: You don’t have to engage in witty comebacks. It might work for some people, but it might not work for you.”

‘Use AI to give a fitting reply’

Patruni Shastry, a creator based in Mumbai also known on Instagram as @sas3dancingfeet, has carved a niche in the digital space with a mix of queer content on drag, bisexuality, and queer parenthood. An innovative way Patruni is combating bullies is by leveraging technology to manage online hate more effectively. They utilise AI to craft responses to negative comments, stating, “I don’t have to read a hate comment; I can just copy it and ask AI to give a fitting reply. This saves time and mental sanity.” This allows them to handle trolls without becoming emotionally drained, focusing their energy on creating positive content instead. Despite filing numerous reports and flagging inappropriate comments, Patruni notes that the platform often fails to act, making AI a practical tool for managing online negativity.

Visit the cyber cell website at https://cybercrime.gov.in/

