Want to do something fun? Check out these eight events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 20 March,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Jean-Pierre Laud in the film. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Thursday


Celebrate a classic
Screening: Do not miss this rare screening of Francois Truffaut’s iconic bildungsroman, The 400 Blows. Sensitive, moving and still fresh, the film might just be the medicine for your tiring week.
Time 7.30 pm
At Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.
Call 8104752001
Free


Friday


Pic Courtesy/Aanchal BordoloiPic Courtesy/Aanchal Bordoloi

Sing along to stories
Music: Bengaluru-based Aanchal Bordoloi (above) drops in to the city with her stories, anecdotes and soulful music. 
Time 8 pm 
At Threadsmith – Artisanal and Bespoke Tailoring, Parel. 
Log on to allevents.in (RSVP mandatory) 
Free

Trip it out with mom

Kids: Spend a weekend on a jaunt with mom at this unique camp by Kshitij that teaches adventure, fun and a first-hand experience of the outdoors. 
Till March 22 onwards (camp begins) At Wada, Palghar. 
Call 9322181849 
Cost Rs 12,500 (all inclusive)

Saturday

Purple sunbird. Pic Courtesy/Chinmay GundaramPurple sunbird. Pic Courtesy/Chinmay Gundaram

Tweet differently
Nature: Step away from the keyboard to reply to a different kind of tweet with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) birders as they walk the Tungareshwar trail. Make new friends on the trail.
Time 8 am to 10.30 am
Meeting point Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary Entry Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park North Gate. 
Call 8591382079 
EmaiL sgnp.nic.yeur@gmail.com 
Cost Rs 250 (limited seats)

Pic Courtesy/NCPAPic Courtesy/NCPA

Shikhandi says
Theatre: What does the feminine mean? Faezeh Jalali brings in a tongue-in-cheek retelling of the ancient tale of Shikhandi from the Mahabharata to a woke generation of today. Featuring Srishti Shrivastava, Tushar Pandey, Meher Acharia-Dar, the play raises questions both traditional and contemporary on femininity and everything in between.
Time 5 pm; 7 pm 
At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com 
Cost Rs 650 onwards

Sunday

Pics Courtesy/InstagramPics Courtesy/Instagram

Let it flow
Workshop: Find your creative flow with a unique workshop that plays with fluid colours, and the motif of the bear. Be prepared for stains as the desk can get messy, but very colourful and fun. 
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At PTAT Store, Jai Mahal, Linking Road, Khar West. 
Call 9082764700 (to register, limited slots) 

Kabuli flavours

Food: Dip into the decadence of a qorma-e-olu-bukhara or an aushak at this Kabuli culinary festival. 
Till April 1
At Taftoon, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai; also at G Block, BKC. 
Call 961493100 (Powai)

Laugh it up

Comedy: Wrap up your weekend with an evening of jokes as Joel D’Souza and Sharon Verma (below) join a line-up of Masoom Rajwani and Niveditha Prakasam to take on the punchlines with their awkward humour. 
Time 10 pm onwards
At Ministry of Games, near ISKCON temple, Juhu. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 249 onwards

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news Mumbai music Arts and culture

