Witness films push boundaries of cinematic expression at this one-day film festival in Mumbai

A one-day film festival will screen over 14 short films by artists and filmmakers who dare to push boundaries of cinematic expression

A still from the winning film, Whispering Tears, by Pavel Paul

Movies are often hailed as one of the highest forms of art. They not only use different types of visual imagery, which make for the conventional definition of art, but also incorporate sound and movement for expression, which are now considered essential elements of the contemporary definition.

But what happens when a conventional artist decides to drop their brush, and takes to the camera? “An explosion of ideas and creativity,” replies Simran Ankolkar (below) of Harkat Studios. In order to further blur the lines between an artist and the auteur, a one-day film festival at the Andheri venue will witness screenings of movies made by both artists and filmmakers. The Wild Vueing festival by Vuedemic, an extension of the art platform Artdemic, has curated a list of short films in collaboration with Gujral Foundation, a non-profit trust promoting contemporary arts and culture in the country.

A scene from Under the rug by Nayanika Chatterjee

The films will be no longer than 25 minutes. With more than 14 short films from different genres at the event, the festival will carry on for over two hours in the presence of respective creators. “These are independent films with no set genres by indie talent. You will see documentaries, video essays, folk tales, animated movies, and even a music video made of analogue film stills,” reveals Ankolkar, who is also the co-curator of the festival. The movies featured are both this year’s selection and last year’s, when they had a three-day online festival owing to the lockdown.



A still from the film, Better Man

“This year’s winning movie, Whispering Tears, by artist Pavel Paul, is a sweet animated film based on the lockdown. It is moving and light-hearted at the same time. Other movies that are my personal favourite include Better Man by Mrinal Bahukhandi and Under the rug by Nayanika Chatterjee. This event is not exclusive to artists or filmmakers. Anyone interested in experimental films, short films — or even films in general, must give them a dekko,” she signs off.



Simran Ankolkar

On: June 18; 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow number 17, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 100