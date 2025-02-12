Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Winter Hiking 101 Heres what every beginner needs to know

Winter Hiking 101: Here's what every beginner needs to know

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

As mountaineers flock to the Himalayas and the Western Ghats for the for the final leg of the winter trekking season, experts offer insights on things to look out for, and a checklist for beginners before the long hike

Winter Hiking 101: Here's what every beginner needs to know

Adventurers on the Dayara Bugyal trek in Uttarakhand. Pic Courtesy/Mountme

Listen to this article
Winter Hiking 101: Here's what every beginner needs to know
x
00:00

Layering is key


Vinayak Mahadik, trek co-ordinator, Trek Panda  


Vinayak Mahadik, trek co-ordinator, Trek Panda  
When it comes to high altitude treks, there is no one stop solution. Knowing how to properly layer your upper body clothing, for instance, can make or break the deal. Ensure your base layer is a thermal suit that is moisture wicking (moves sweat away from the skin by absorption). The mid layer is for insulation — a good fleece or down jacket will do the job. The final layer is for water and wind resistance from a solid, yet breathable jacket.


Head-to-toe essentials: Neck gaiter or balaclava, shell jacket and pants, gaiters, -10°C or lower rating sleeping bag and a rain poncho.

On my trek list: Sar Pass trek and Hampta Pass trek in Himachal Pradesh

Get the tools right

Chirag Dhabalia, trek organiser, MountMe 

Chirag Dhabalia, trek organiser, MountMe 
It is important for beginners to prepare well in advance. Contrary to popular thinking, most beginners ignore the need for handy tools like a head torch, sunglasses or gloves. A life-saving hack would be to study and track the trail beforehand with the help of a navigation app to plan your route in case of unforeseen weather conditions.

Head-to-toe essentials: Woollen beanies, sun protection glasses, head torch, down jacket, dry-fit hiking pants, water resistant socks.

On my trek list: Trek to Brahmatal in Uttarakhand

A pre-trek shopping list for beginners  

Head and neck

Head and neck

  • Neck gaiter
    This multipurpose neck gaiter gets the experts’ vote for being insect repellent and coming with UPF 50 rated sun protection.
    LOG ON TO Buff on www.adventuras.in
    COST Rs 1,359
  • Headlamp
    Buttons are passé. Use hand motions and gestures to control this rechargeable headlamp that offers 300 lumen output with an adjustable strap and an SOS feature.
    LOG ON TO gokyo.in 
    COST Rs 1,499

Gadgets and apps

Gadgets and apps

  • Smartwatch
    Download your trek map and save it on a smartwatch like the Amazfit T-Rex 2 which allows offline access in low network coverage areas. 
    LOG ON TO in.amazfit.com 
  • Apps 
    Zello: Turns your phone into a walkie talkie
    Life360: Lets your family track your live location 
    Maps.me: A solid offline map app, especially useful for remote areas
    AVAILABLE All app stores

Upper body

Upper body

  • Insulating jacket
    Expert suggest investing in a high quality insulated down jacket that retains heat even in wet conditions. This jacket comes with breathable lining and a chin guard to prevent chafing.
    LOG ON TO columbiasportswear.co.in
    COST Rs 9,999 

Gloves

  • Gloves
    Get a grip of things with these professional approved synthetic windproof gloves.
    LOG ON TO wildcraft.com
    COST R799
  • Thermal base
    Get the basics right with a moisture wicking thermal that delivers warmth in temperatures as low as -20°C. The thermal can also double as innerwear for future trips.
    LOG ON TO Uniqlo.com
    COST Rs 2,490
  • Shell jacket
    Seal the deal with this lightweight water resistant and wind proof soft shell jacket. LOG ON TO decathlon.in
    COST Rs 2,999

Hiking pants

Lower body

  • Hiking pants
    The specialised knee darts on these quick-dry pants allow for a greater range of motion for all your rough terrain adventures.
    LOG ON TO gokyo.in
    COST Rs 2,499

Breathable socks

  • Breathable socks
    Keep cold feet at bay with these lightweight and breathable calf length socks that provide increased coverage.
    LOG ON TO Quecha on myntra.com
    COST Rs 899
  • Durable shoes
    Opt for waterproof high ankle shoes if your trek entails mixed terrain including snow and muddy trails. The MH100 comes with a non-slip outsole to help you get a grip of things right from the get go.
    LOG ON TO decathlon.in
    COST Rs 2,499

Vinayak Mahadik in the Western Ghats. Pic Courtesy/TrekpandaVinayak Mahadik in the Western Ghats. Pic Courtesy/Trekpanda

Trek this out

Head over to these trekking destinations this season
Himalayas: Har ki Doon, Uttarakhand; Pangarchulla Peak, Uttarakhand; Kuari Pass, Uttarakhand; Deo Tibba Base Camp, Himachal Pradesh.
Western Ghats: Karnala Fort, Panvel; Kothaligad Fort, Karjat, Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka; Sondai Fort, Karjat.

Hiking essentials

  • Sun protection glasses
  • Energy bars and ORS powder
  • Small quick-dry towels
  • Duct tape for quick repairs
  • Ziploc bags for electronics and snacks

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide guide mumbai weekend guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK