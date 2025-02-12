As mountaineers flock to the Himalayas and the Western Ghats for the for the final leg of the winter trekking season, experts offer insights on things to look out for, and a checklist for beginners before the long hike

Adventurers on the Dayara Bugyal trek in Uttarakhand. Pic Courtesy/Mountme

Listen to this article Winter Hiking 101: Here's what every beginner needs to know x 00:00

Layering is key

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayak Mahadik, trek co-ordinator, Trek Panda

When it comes to high altitude treks, there is no one stop solution. Knowing how to properly layer your upper body clothing, for instance, can make or break the deal. Ensure your base layer is a thermal suit that is moisture wicking (moves sweat away from the skin by absorption). The mid layer is for insulation — a good fleece or down jacket will do the job. The final layer is for water and wind resistance from a solid, yet breathable jacket.

Head-to-toe essentials: Neck gaiter or balaclava, shell jacket and pants, gaiters, -10°C or lower rating sleeping bag and a rain poncho.

On my trek list: Sar Pass trek and Hampta Pass trek in Himachal Pradesh

Get the tools right

Chirag Dhabalia, trek organiser, MountMe

It is important for beginners to prepare well in advance. Contrary to popular thinking, most beginners ignore the need for handy tools like a head torch, sunglasses or gloves. A life-saving hack would be to study and track the trail beforehand with the help of a navigation app to plan your route in case of unforeseen weather conditions.

Head-to-toe essentials: Woollen beanies, sun protection glasses, head torch, down jacket, dry-fit hiking pants, water resistant socks.

On my trek list: Trek to Brahmatal in Uttarakhand

A pre-trek shopping list for beginners

Head and neck

Neck gaiter

This multipurpose neck gaiter gets the experts’ vote for being insect repellent and coming with UPF 50 rated sun protection.

LOG ON TO Buff on www.adventuras.in

COST Rs 1,359

This multipurpose neck gaiter gets the experts’ vote for being insect repellent and coming with UPF 50 rated sun protection. LOG ON TO Buff on www.adventuras.in COST Rs 1,359 Headlamp

Buttons are passé. Use hand motions and gestures to control this rechargeable headlamp that offers 300 lumen output with an adjustable strap and an SOS feature.

LOG ON TO gokyo.in

COST Rs 1,499

Gadgets and apps

Smartwatch

Download your trek map and save it on a smartwatch like the Amazfit T-Rex 2 which allows offline access in low network coverage areas.

LOG ON TO in.amazfit.com

Download your trek map and save it on a smartwatch like the Amazfit T-Rex 2 which allows offline access in low network coverage areas. LOG ON TO in.amazfit.com Apps

Zello: Turns your phone into a walkie talkie

Life360: Lets your family track your live location

Maps.me: A solid offline map app, especially useful for remote areas

AVAILABLE All app stores

Upper body

Insulating jacket

Expert suggest investing in a high quality insulated down jacket that retains heat even in wet conditions. This jacket comes with breathable lining and a chin guard to prevent chafing.

LOG ON TO columbiasportswear.co.in

COST Rs 9,999

Gloves

Get a grip of things with these professional approved synthetic windproof gloves.

LOG ON TO wildcraft.com

COST R799

Get a grip of things with these professional approved synthetic windproof gloves. LOG ON TO wildcraft.com COST R799 Thermal base

Get the basics right with a moisture wicking thermal that delivers warmth in temperatures as low as -20°C. The thermal can also double as innerwear for future trips.

LOG ON TO Uniqlo.com

COST Rs 2,490

Get the basics right with a moisture wicking thermal that delivers warmth in temperatures as low as -20°C. The thermal can also double as innerwear for future trips. LOG ON TO Uniqlo.com COST Rs 2,490 Shell jacket

Seal the deal with this lightweight water resistant and wind proof soft shell jacket. LOG ON TO decathlon.in

COST Rs 2,999

Lower body

Hiking pants

The specialised knee darts on these quick-dry pants allow for a greater range of motion for all your rough terrain adventures.

LOG ON TO gokyo.in

COST Rs 2,499

Breathable socks

Keep cold feet at bay with these lightweight and breathable calf length socks that provide increased coverage.

LOG ON TO Quecha on myntra.com

COST Rs 899

Keep cold feet at bay with these lightweight and breathable calf length socks that provide increased coverage. LOG ON TO Quecha on myntra.com COST Rs 899 Durable shoes

Opt for waterproof high ankle shoes if your trek entails mixed terrain including snow and muddy trails. The MH100 comes with a non-slip outsole to help you get a grip of things right from the get go.

LOG ON TO decathlon.in

COST Rs 2,499

Vinayak Mahadik in the Western Ghats. Pic Courtesy/Trekpanda

Trek this out

Head over to these trekking destinations this season

Himalayas: Har ki Doon, Uttarakhand; Pangarchulla Peak, Uttarakhand; Kuari Pass, Uttarakhand; Deo Tibba Base Camp, Himachal Pradesh.

Western Ghats: Karnala Fort, Panvel; Kothaligad Fort, Karjat, Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka; Sondai Fort, Karjat.

Hiking essentials

Sun protection glasses

Energy bars and ORS powder

Small quick-dry towels

Duct tape for quick repairs

Ziploc bags for electronics and snacks