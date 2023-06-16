Do you love posters? Check out these vibrant prints of Mumbai in Byculla

Check out these vibrant posters for a dekko of Mumbai’s past, present and future for your home or workplace

A poster at the shop highlights a frame of Mumbai post 1947

Mumbai, Bombay, Bambai, Bom Bahia, Bombaim. These variations in the name of our city reflect its layered histories. Recently, we spotted a lovely ode to its multifaceted past at The Museum Shop in Byculla’s Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum in the form of posters. Conceptualised by the museum’s director Tasneem Zakaria Mehta and designer Radhika Chopra, these 23x32 inches posters showcase decisive periods in the city’s timeline. Hit the rewind button to the 16th century to witness the era when the Portuguese ruled over the seven islands.



Colaba poster by My Retro Poster

Flash forward to 2012, and be mesmerised by the visuals of a buzzing city that will make you wonder about the supposed end of the world that was predicted in the same year. There is a tribute to 1947 with a glimpse of Bombay’s streets that come to life following India’s Independence. Festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India represent the fervour for its favourite god. From the islands that formed part of dowry, to its mercantile might in the 21st century — these posters say it all.

At: The Museum Shop, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla

Call: 23741234 (for enquiries)

Cost: Rs 1680 (for one)

