A police constable from Navi Mumbai has been booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to physical and mental cruelty since 2013, with an investigation currently underway.

Representational Pic

A police constable from Navi Mumbai has been booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to physical and mental cruelty, as reported by the authorities on Tuesday. The case was filed following a complaint by the 32-year-old woman, who claimed to have been enduring harassment at the hands of her husband since 2013.

According to the police, the complaint led to the registration of a case on Sunday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), along with other relevant provisions under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (Indian Penal Code). The woman accused her husband, who is a constable with the Navi Mumbai police, of physically and mentally torturing her for years.

The case is currently under investigation, and no arrest has been made so far.

Police constable and family members booked for harassing wife in Thane

Based on a complaint by the housewife Manisa Vikas Mali (30) of Ulhasnagar, police sub-inspector N D Otari of Ulhasnagar police station said that since her marriage in 2010, her husband and in-laws had been constantly harassing her under some pretext or the other. They also allegedly took away Rs 90,000 from her.

The police officer investigating the case said that nobody has been arrested in connection with the offence.

The names of the accused are Vikas Mali, Usha Uttam Mali, Uttam Mali, Dighambar Mali and Mithun Mali from Satara.

The other family members lived in the police colony in Mumbai the complaint stated, and added that the victim lived in Ulhasnagar.

The police has booked the five under Sections 498(a), 406, 504, 506, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.