19 year old arrested for injuring Mumbai local passengers with knife after argument over alighting from fast train

19-year-old arrested for injuring Mumbai local passengers with knife after argument over alighting from fast train

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:12 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The incident took place on the 9.47am Kalyan-Dadar fast train on Wednesday morning amid an argument about alighting at an unscheduled stop. The accused was overpowered by other passengers and handed over to a Railway Protection Force team

19-year-old arrested for injuring Mumbai local passengers with knife after argument over alighting from fast train

A man attacked three passengers with a knife on board a Mumbai suburban train in Thane district, after which he was pinned down by others and handed over to the police, an officer said on Thursday.


The incident took place on the 9.47 am Kalyan-Dadar fast train on Wednesday morning amid an argument about alighting at an unscheduled stop, Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivali Railway Police Station said.


"The accused, Sheikh Zia Hussain (19), tried to alight at Mumbra, a station where fast trains do not halt. Other passengers argued with him over this since he pushing them in a bid to alight, after which he attacked some of them with a knife. Passengers Akshay Wagh, Hemant Kankaria and Rajesh Changlani sustained injuries," the officer said.


Hussain was soon overpowered by other passengers and handed over to a Railway Protection Force team, while the injured passengers filed a case at Dombivali Railway Police Station, he said.

"Sheikh does not have any previous criminal record, but we suspect he is a drug addict. Further probe into the case is underway," Undre said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

 

