Growel Mall’s statement says the matter is currently under discussion with the authorities concerned. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an eviction notice to the occupants of Growel 101 Mall in Kandivli for operating without a proper occupation certificate. The notice, issued on January 27, falls under Section 353(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888.

According to sources, only half of the A-Wing has an occupation certificate, yet the entire building is occupied. As per the MMC Act, a structure can only be occupied after obtaining an occupation certificate from the civic body. The BMC has issued notices to six occupants, instructing them to vacate the premises immediately.

A former official from the BMC’s building proposal department said, “Under this notice, the occupants must immediately vacate the premises. There are multiple reasons why the BMC does not issue occupation certificates to buildings. In some cases, these violations can be regularised through fines as per building proposal guidelines.” Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani did not respond to calls or messages.

Shishir Shetty, founder of the Lokhandwala Residents Association – Kandivli East, said, “I am following up on this issue as the mall has not handed over the road and recreation ground plot. Through our legal correspondent and an RTI application, we discovered that only the third floor of A Wing has an occupation certificate. The RTI document we obtained confirms that the BMC has issued an eviction notice, stating that only one and a half floors of the building have an occupation certificate.”

The mall’s statement

In response to mid-day’s query regarding the notices, Growel’s 101 Mall issued a statement, “We have formally responded to the BMC’s notice on February 6, 2025, and have requested that no further notices be issued, as the matter is currently under ongoing discussion with the authorities concerned.

Growel’s 101 Mall, located on plot CTS 151, Akurli Road, Kandivli East, Mumbai, has been operational for over a decade. The development has been carried out in phases, with a portion of the land already developed and an occupation certificate obtained. However, the remaining development of D Wing has yet to commence. As the project is still in the discussion phase, the mall has neither claimed nor utilised the FSI ROS 1.5.

We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the BMC to finalise documentation formalities, with certain amendment requests made to ensure practical implementation for the benefit of all stakeholders. Despite these procedural discussions, the mall continues to fully comply with BMC policies when leasing space to retailers. Any regulatory conflicts that may arise are being systematically addressed in coordination with the authorities concerned.”