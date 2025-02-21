The Mumbai sessions court has directed the actor to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to assault case victim

Aditya Pancholi. File Pic

A sessions court in Mumbai has upheld the conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in 2005 parking assault case but modified the one-year jail term handed by a magistrate and ordered his release on a bond of good behaviour, reported the PTI.

The Mumbai sessions court, however, directed the 59-year-old Bollywood actor to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to assault case victim Pratik Pashine for availing the benefit of release under the Probation of Offenders Act, according to the PTI.

The Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri) had in November 2016 convicted the actor under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and sentenced him to one-year simple imprisonment for assaulting Pashine over a parking dispute in 2005. The court had also awarded a fine of Rs 20,000.

Aditya Pancholi was later granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 and cash bail of Rs 12,000.

Aditya Pancholi appealed against his conviction and sentencing in the case, the news agency reported.

Additional Sessions Judge D G Dhoble on Thursday partly allowed Aditya Pancholi's appeal against the magistrate's order and said he need not serve the jail term.

On August 21, 2005, the actor had attacked a neighbour from his building, Pradeep Pashine, in the parking lot.

According to Pashine’s statement in court, when he entered the parking lot of his building, Magnum Opus, that evening, he found his parking space occupied by another vehicle, which turned out to be Aditya Pancholi’s. So, he parked his car in front of it.

An hour later, he got a call from the building watchman, asking him to move his car. When Pashine opened the door of his car, Pancholi attacked him. Pashine, who suffered a nosebleed in the assault, asked his wife to call the police and a police complaint under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was filed against Pancholi.

