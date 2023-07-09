2006 Mumbai Train Bombings Anniversary: When terror had hit the lifeline of city

On July 11, 2006, a series of coordinated bomb blasts rocked the crowded suburban Mumbai local trains during the evening rush hour

The 2006 Mumbai train bombings, a tragic event that left an indelible mark on the city's history. It was a day when terror struck the lifeline of Mumbai, targeting its bustling Mumbai local train network.

The explosions occurred on local trains running along the Western and Central lines of the Mumbai local trains, plunging the city into chaos and sorrow.

The local trains, known as the lifeline of Mumbai, turned into scenes of panic and devastation following the blasts.

The explosions happened a little after 6:20 p.m. It started with a blast in a First Class compartment of a Western Railway suburban train heading from Churchgate to Borivali, between Khar and Santa Cruz stations. Within the next 10 minutes, six more blasts occurred at Bandra, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Borivali stations.

The coordinated blasts during evening rush hour had reportedly left 189 people dead and over 800 injured. People from all walks of life fell victim to this act of terror. Their lives were forever changed, leaving behind grieving families and a city in mourning.

The bombs were placed inside seven pressure cookers, which were then placed in bags. These bags were used to transport the explosive devices. The coordinated explosions were reportedly set off within a span of 15 minutes.

The bombs seemed to have specifically targeted the first-class compartments, as most of the Mumbai local train commuters were heading back home from their work places.

In the aftermath of the bombings, the spirit of Mumbai shone through. Despite the shock and grief, the people of Mumbai displayed remarkable resilience and unity. Strangers became saviors, helping each other amidst the chaos. Emergency services were mobilized promptly, with first responders and ordinary citizens coming together to provide aid and comfort to the injured.

The 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings were a painful reminder of the threats faced by cities across the world. The attacks were condemned globally, with messages of solidarity pouring in from near and far.