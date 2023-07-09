Mumbai: 27-year-old woman drowns near Bandra Fort

A 27-year-old drowned in the sea near Mumbai's Bandra Fort on Sunday, the BMC said

Representative image/iStock

According to the BMC release, the rescue operation is going on by Mumbai Fire Brigade at Bandstand Road near Bandra Fort.

The incident reported by the CP Control room took place at 5.12 pm on July 9.

According to the BMC official, the 27-year-old person is identified as Jyoti Sonar.

More details awaited.

Meanwhile, Juhu Beach and Versova Jetty were closed to visitors due to high tide.

