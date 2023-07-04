Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur special train

The Western Railway said that in response to the increasing travel demand and to provide convenience to passengers, the extension of trips was being announced

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it has decided to extend the trips of Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur special train.

In a statement the Western Railway said that in response to the increasing travel demand and to provide convenience to passengers, Western Railway has announced the extension of the trip of Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Weekly Special train. The extension will maintain the existing composition, timings, stoppages, etc.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the extended train are as follows:

Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 22:45 and reach Gorakhpur at 06:25 hours on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 05053 will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 09:30 hours and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 16:00 hours the following day.

The statement further said that the train will make halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad stations in both directions.

The train will consist of General Second Class coaches, it said.

"The booking for the extended trip of Train No. 05054 will open from July 5, 2023, at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website. These trains will operate as special trains on a special fare basis. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers are advised to visit the official website of Indian Railways at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway said.

Last week, the Western Railway had said that it has decided to extend the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains.

In an official statement, the Western Railway had said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains on special fare.

"The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09185, 05054, 04126, 09117, 01906, 04166, 04168, 09321 and 09324 will open on 29.06.2023 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway had said.