Western Railway extends trips of nine pairs of summer special trains, check details

The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, WR has extended the trips of special trains

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that it has decided to extend the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains on special fare.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2023 will now have an additional trip on 1st July, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj - Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2023 will now have an additional trip on 2nd July, 2023

2. Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special which was earlier notified up to 24th June, 2023 will now have an additional trip on 1st July, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to 23rd June, 2023 will now have an additional trip on 30th June, 2023

3. Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 04125 Subedarganj - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023

4. Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th August, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 1st July, 2023 has been extended up to 26th August, 2023

5. Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023

6. Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2023 has been extended up to 28th September, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 04165 Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2023 has been extended up to 27th September, 2023

7. Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 04167 Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June, 2023 has been extended up to 24th September, 2023



8. Train No. 09321 Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June, 2023 has been extended up to 30th August, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June 2023 has been extended up to 1st September, 2023

9. Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June, 2023 has been extended up to 31st August, 2023

Similarly, Train No. 09323 Pune - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 1st September, 2023

"The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09185, 05054, 04126, 09117, 01906, 04166, 04168, 09321 and 09324 will open on 29.06.2023 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in,"the Western Railway said.