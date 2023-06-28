The heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday due to which the BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes of the city

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging x 00:00

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday due to which the BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes of the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) officials, a few of the bus routes in Borivali, Dahisar areas have been diverted due to waterlogging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said, "The Ketaki Pada road and Borivali (E) station road is facing waterlogging issues due to which the BEST bus routes has been diverted via Kokani pada bridge and Kasturba Road no 7 respectively."

"The routes have been diverted since afternoon," added the official.

Earlier in the day, the BEST also tweeted about diversion due to waterlogging at Vandana Talkies area in Thane.

The tweet read, "Due to water logging at Vandana Talkies, Thane, buses of route 499, & 694 are diverted via Ram Maruti road - Marathon Chowk Petrol pump in "Dn" Direction. In up direction operated via bridge from 10.15hrs."

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 12.44 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rain respectively from 8 am to 12 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad. While an yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 29 and 30.

In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.