2016 Nanded shootout case: Maharashtra ATS arrests man with links to Babbar Khalsa

The mastermind of the case, Harvinder Singh alias Rindha, has been absconding and is suspected to be operating from Pakistan, an official said

Representation Pic

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man with alleged links to terror outfit Babbar Khalsa from a jail in Punjab in connection with a 2016 shootout in Nanded district of the state, an official said.

The accused, Dilpreetsingh Omkarsingh Dahan, was arrested from the central jail in Bathinda, Punjab, he said.

Dahan was allegedly involved in the shootout that took place in Nanded, central Maharashtra, in August 2016. The mastermind of the case, Harvinder Singh alias Rindha, has been absconding and is suspected to be operating from Pakistan, the official said.

Also Read: Death threats to Katrina, Vicky Kaushal: Arrested man sent to police custody

As per the case details, one Avtar Singh alias Mannu was shot dead by Rindha and his associates on suspicion that he was helping a rival gang, he said, adding two persons, including a policeman, were injured in the exchange of fire.

Investigations revealed Rindha's links to Babbar Khalsa, following which the case was transferred to the state ATS in May this year.

The ATS will produce Dahan in a Mumbai court on Wednesday to seek his custody, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever