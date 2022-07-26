Breaking News
Maharashtra: Over 2.5 lakh auto, taxi operators to go on indefinite strike from July 31

Updated on: 26 July,2022 05:03 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maharashtra government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we have decided to take this step, Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh said

Representation Pic


To press for their various pending demands, over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI. The Konkan division comprises of districts including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"The Maharashtra government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we have decided to take this step of going on an indefinite strike," Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh told the PTI.

One of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased, he said.


Moreover, the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators, Penkar said.

(with PTI inputs)

