Maharashtra: Congress workers torch car in Nagpur during protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper

Congress workers stage a protest march in Karad against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case on July 26. Pic/PTI

Angry activists of the Youth Congress torched a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday during their agitation against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. While Congress leaders and workers staged a 'satyagraha', a sit-in protest, at Sanvidhan Square, Youth Congress workers led by Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut raised slogans against the Central government and torched a car at GPO square.

"This protest is not just about the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but it is also against the Centre, which is sending out a signal that anyone who critisises or speaks against it will have to face such a treatment," national secretary of Youth Congress Ajit Singh said.

The police have detained activists and leaders from the protest spot, it was stated.

In a show of solidarity to Gandhi, senior Congress leaders and workers wearing black ribbons gathered at Sanvidhan Square and staged a sit-in protest.

"The ED action is wrong and undemocratic. It is a conspiracy to finish off the Opposition in the country by misusing constitutional agencies," senior Congress leader and former union minister Vilas Muttemwar said.

The Congress' Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre and Vishal Muttemwar, the chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) social media department, claimed that this kind of thing has never happened in the past the way the government was trying to finish off the Opposition.

