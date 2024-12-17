A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Thane police for allegedly molesting minor girls in Kalyan. The accused is also accused of voyeurism and exposure.

Representational Pic

Thane police have taken a 26-year-old man into custody on charges of molesting minor girls in the district's Kalyan area.

According to a police official from the MFC police station, the accused is alleged to have committed a series of indecent acts, including inappropriately touching young girls residing in a local chawl. The man is also accused of engaging in voyeuristic behaviour, specifically by peeping into a public toilet frequented by the victims.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the accused subjected the girls to repeated instances of exposure, stripping naked in their presence.

The arrest was made on Monday following a complaint lodged by an auto-rickshaw driver.

A formal case has been registered against the accused under Section 74 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), addressing the offence of assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Additionally, charges have been brought under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per PTI, the arrest was made after a thorough investigation into the allegations. The police are currently delving deeper into the matter to ascertain if there are any other victims or incidents linked to the accused.

