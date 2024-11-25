According to Mumbai Police officers, the man had booked a ticket for travel last month, but it had been cancelled on October 21

A man was detained by Sahar Police in Mumbai after he attemped to drop off his girlfriend at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport using a cancelled ticket. The incident occurred late on Sunday, when Terrence Saldana, a 45-year-old employee of France Airlines, was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Police Sub-Inspector Dipesh Lokhande.

According to police officers, Saldana had booked a ticket for travel last month, but it had been cancelled on October 21. Despite this, he managed to enter the airport premises through Exit Gate 7, claiming that he was there to board a flight to Paris.

Suspicious of his actions, Inspector Lokhande questioned Saldana about his entry into the airport. Upon further inquiry, Saldana admitted that he had come to drop off his girlfriend, who was traveling to Paris. He also confessed that he had entered inside the airport by providing false information about his ticket.

A case has been registered against Saldana under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), The police are investigating the matter further.