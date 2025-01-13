According to the police, two members of the gang forcibly entered the house of the woman in Dharavi on Sunday evening

Four women and three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old Dharavi resident on Sunday evening.

According to the police, two unidentified women forcibly entered the house of Nirmala Subhash Koli near Datt Mandir in the Koliwadi area, between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm.

The accused tied Koli's hands and feet, gagged her, and threw chilli powder in her face and eyes. They also threatened her with a knife, assaulted her, and robbed her of her gold bangles, chain, and earrings as well as cash, collectively valuing Rs 2.14 lakh.

The assailants also threatened to kill her if she approached the police. However, the woman reported the incident to Mumbai Police at 11.12 pm on the same day.

Based on Koli's statement, the police registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of conspiracy, assault, and robbery. The investigation led to the arrest of the two women and their two other accomplices early on Monday. One of them was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board as she is a minor, the police said.

The remaining three suspects are men. They were apprehended in the evening at 5.10 pm. All the suspects are in police custody till Wednesday. The police said the gang had planned the robbery meticulously. “The women were inspired by crime web series and serials. We are investigating if they have any criminal record,” an officer said.

