The authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIA) returned at least 9,588 lost and found items to their owners out of the 64,000 items which were classified as lost and found at the Mumbai airport. According to the officials, at least 5,000 items are left behind by passengers each month.

“Out of the 64,000 lost items found in 2024, 30 per cent were classified as valuables, and 80 per cent of these valuable items have been returned to their owners. The remaining 70 per cent of unclaimed items were donated to NGOs after 90 days of them being found,” said a CSMIA official. According to airport officials, most of the misplaced items are found in high-traffic areas such as security checkpoints, boarding gates, lounges, smoking areas and food courts.

“Items left behind include cash, jewellery, essential documents and daily use items like jackets, mobile phones and earphones,” said an official. Officials told mid-day that wallets, phones, passports and wristwatches are the items most commonly left behind by passengers. The CSMIA has placed a robust tagging storage system to store earphones, spectacles and belts. “Such a mechanism ensures that there is minimum damage to the items,” the official stated.

