World’s most powerful passports in 2025: Singapore leads; check India's rank here

Updated on: 10 January,2025 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The strength of a country's passport is dependent on how many countries allow visa-free access to its holder. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

In times when international or inter-country travel has become the cornerstone of the global tourism industry, the advantages that different passports offer help in ensuring seamless travel for citizens.


According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore has retained its spot as the world’s most powerful passport, with the country’s citizens having visa-free access to 195 countries. Closely following is the Japanese passport, with visa-free access to 193 countries.


The strength of a country's passport is dependent on how many countries allow visa-free access to its holder. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.


The passports of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain all allow access to 192 countries without prior visa, occupying the third spot together.

Seven countries – Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden – were placed jointly on the fourth position, with these passport holders enjoying visa-free entry into 191 countries.

The UAE is one of the biggest climbers on the index over the past decade, having secured access to an additional 72 destinations since 2015, enabling it to climb 32 places to the 10th spot with visa-free access to 185 destinations worldwide.

Where does India rank?

The Indian passport slipped five places to occupy the 85th spot in the list, alongside Equatorial Guinea and Niger. It was placed on the 80th position in 2024.

Indian citizens can enjoy visa-free access to 57 countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Barbados, among others.

Top 10 most powerful passports in the world

1. Singapore (195 countries)

2. Japan (193 countries)

3. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain (192 countries)

4. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden (191 countries)

5. Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190 countries)

6. Australia, Greece (189 countries)

7. Canada, Malta, Poland (188 countries)

8. Czechia, Hungary (187 countries)

9. Estonia, United States (186 countries)

10. Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (185 countries)

