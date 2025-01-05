India launches special visas for international students

The ‘e-student’ and ‘e-student-x’ visas have been introduced by the MHA and all applicants will have to use the ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal to apply, officials said

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India has launched two special category visas for international students intending to pursue higher education in academic institutions in the country.

The ‘e-student’ and ‘e-student-x’ visas have been introduced by the MHA and all applicants will have to use the ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal to apply, officials said.

Students will need to apply for a visa separately on the portal https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ but the authenticity of their application will be checked by SII ID.

Student visas are issued for up to five years.

