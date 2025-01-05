Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > India launches special visas for international students

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The ‘e-student’ and ‘e-student-x’ visas have been introduced by the MHA and all applicants will have to use the ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal  to apply, officials said

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India has launched two special category visas for international students intending to pursue higher education in academic institutions in the country.


The ‘e-student’ and ‘e-student-x’ visas have been introduced by the MHA and all applicants will have to use the ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal  to apply, officials said.


Students will need to apply for a visa separately on the portal https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ but the authenticity of their application will be checked by SII ID. 
Student visas are issued for up to five years.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

