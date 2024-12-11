The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement, the embassy said in a statement

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday officially announced the rollout of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India.

However, the 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement, the embassy stated.

In an official statement, the Royal Thai Embassy said that the e-Visa) system will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

It said that the e-Visa system is aimed at streamlining the visa application process for Indian nationals and it will also include an offline payment option.

The statement said that the e-Visa system would cater to non-Thai nationals applying for all types of visas. Applicants are required to submit their visa applications exclusively via the official website, thaievisa.go.th.

It said, "The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi wishes to announce the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa System (e-Visa) in India with the offline payment method," it said.

Key points from the announcement:

1. The e-Visa system will be effective from 1 January 2025.

2. Applicants, non-Thai nationals, must apply for all types of visas at the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th. Each application can be applied by (1) the applicants themselves or (2) other representatives. (The Embassy and Consulate- Generals shall not bear responsibility if any application submitted by a representative is incomplete.) The application process can be found on the aforementioned website.

3. Offline Payment options: Applicants must choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on the offline payment options. Please note that visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances.

4. Processing time: Approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.

5. Deadline for the regular visa application under the current system

5.1 Ordinary passport applications submitted at the designated visa processing companies will be accepted until 16 December 2024.

5.2 Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until 24 December 2024.

6. The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement.

7. Further details and information on Thailand's e-Visa for the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will be provided in due course.