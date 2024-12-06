Notably, all participating posts will use the maximum resources to conduct the most visa interviews on Super Saturday. In January this year, the US Mission in India launched a series of special Saturday interview days as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants

Representational pic

Listen to this article US Embassy, consulates to host 'Super Saturdays' to reduce visitor visa wait time x 00:00

In order to accommodate applicants requiring in-person visa interviews, the United States (US) Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad will open consular operations on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.



Notably, all the participating posts will use the maximum resources to conduct the most visa interviews on 'Super Saturday'. In January, the US Mission in India launched a series of special Saturday interview days as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants.



In a statement, the US Embassy and Consulates in India stated, "This fourth Super Saturday is an innovative way to keep pace with the growing demand for travel between the US and India. These additional interview days are just one component of a multi-pronged initiative to address the burgeoning demand in India for travel to the US."



The US Department of State has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous visas. The Department of State is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates, reported ANI.



Mark McGovern, the Consul General at US Embassy in New Delhi, said, "This year, we've already processed more than one million visas across India, and we are so excited to be here for the fourth 'Super Saturday.' But our work isn't just about the numbers; each visa means a family reunified, a business deal made, a new educational experience, or a tourist visiting America for the first time."



Noting that the people-to-people ties between the two nations are "stronger than ever," he said, "We certainly understand that so [stronger] is the demand for visas. That's why we're working overtime to keep the momentum going, even if it means coming in on a Saturday. Knowing that we can have that kind of impact makes this job so rewarding."



In a statement, the US Embassy and Consulates in India stated, "The US Mission to India has prioritized legitimate travel and adjudicated thousands of visas, including record numbers of student and employment visas. In every other visa category, interview wait times in India are at pre-pandemic levels or lower."

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)