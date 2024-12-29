Three arrests have been made in the murder case of Balu Bharat Dongre, a security guard at Icon Hospital in Latur. The latest arrest involves an accountant working at the hospital, following a dispute over money between the guard and the hospital owner.

Police in Latur have arrested a 46-year-old accountant in connection with the murder of a security guard at a hospital in the city, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to three. The arrest follows a series of developments in the investigation of the brutal killing of 35-year-old Balu Bharat Dongre, who was employed as a security guard at Icon Hospital.

According to the police, Dongre was severely beaten on December 11, and he later succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was filed at the Shivajinagar police station against Dr Pramod Ghuge, the owner of the hospital, and his nephew Aniket Munde. Ghuge, who is the primary suspect in the murder, was apprehended on December 23 at an ashram in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Munde was arrested a couple of days later, on the night between December 25 and 26, by the local police.

On Saturday, the police arrested Jayram Devidas Kamble, a 46-year-old accountant at the hospital’s medical shop, in relation to the incident. Kamble’s arrest came after police conducted an investigation into the case, which had already involved the two previous arrests. Kamble was apprehended near Rajiv Gandhi Chowk in the city, and the police believe he had some involvement in the events that led to Dongre’s death.

According to police sources, the motive behind the murder stemmed from a dispute between Dongre and Ghuge. It is alleged that Ghuge had forced Dongre to assist in the abduction of a lift contractor, but later refused to pay him for his involvement, which escalated into a violent confrontation. The confrontation ultimately led to Dongre’s tragic death.

Following their arrests, Dr Ghuge and his nephew Munde have been remanded in police custody until December 30, as investigations into the murder case continue. The case has garnered significant attention in Latur, particularly due to the involvement of a hospital owner and the brutal nature of the crime.

