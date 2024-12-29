Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed the CID to seize properties of the accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, as the investigation into the extortion-related killing intensifies.

File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to seize the properties of the accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. This move comes as the state government faces mounting criticism over the brutal killing of the sarpanch in Beed district earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, a senior official from the Home Department stated that Fadnavis has also instructed authorities to cancel the arms licences of individuals whose photos or videos showing them firing in the air or flaunting firearms have been circulating on social media. This directive highlights the government's crackdown on the growing trend of irresponsible weapon display in public spaces.

Fadnavis, who assumed office as the Chief Minister on December 5 following the BJP-led coalition’s electoral victory, also holds the Home portfolio. He has been under significant pressure from opposition parties, especially in light of the chilling murder of Santosh Deshmukh. The local police investigation into the incident has now been taken over by the Maharashtra CID, which is handling the case with heightened scrutiny.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to seize the properties of the accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. This move comes as the state government faces mounting criticism over the brutal killing of the sarpanch in Beed district earlier this month.

According to PTI reports, a senior official from the Home Department stated that Fadnavis has also instructed authorities to cancel the arms licences of individuals whose photos or videos showing them firing in the air or flaunting firearms have been circulating on social media. This directive highlights the government's crackdown on the growing trend of irresponsible weapon display in public spaces.

Fadnavis, who assumed office as the Chief Minister on December 5 following the BJP-led coalition’s electoral victory, also holds the Home portfolio. He has been under significant pressure from opposition parties, especially in light of the chilling murder of Santosh Deshmukh. The local police investigation into the incident has now been taken over by the Maharashtra CID, which is handling the case with heightened scrutiny.

The murder, which occurred on December 9, has sent shockwaves through the region. As per PTI, Deshmukh was allegedly killed after he opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy company involved in windmill installations in Beed. Police reports suggest that local NCP leader Vishnu Chate demanded a hefty sum of Rs 2 crore from the company, and when Deshmukh intervened, he was abducted, tortured, and ultimately murdered.

Chate, who was among the arrested suspects, has been named in connection with the crime. His ties to Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, have brought further scrutiny to the case. According to PTI, the role of Karad, a local figure from Beed, is now under investigation, as the authorities try to piece together the full extent of the conspiracy.

The murder has sparked outrage in Beed, where a massive protest rally was held on Saturday, attended by local leaders from both opposition and ruling parties. Protestors have called for the removal of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, demanding accountability for the shocking crime. As per PTI, the growing unrest in the region has added to the political pressure on the state government to take decisive action.

With the CID now leading the investigation, authorities are expected to delve deeper into the nexus surrounding the murder, including any potential political connections. The case has highlighted ongoing concerns about the misuse of political influence and the rise of extortion-related violence in rural Maharashtra.

Sarpanch murder: Actor Prajakta Mali slams BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for 'derogatory' comments

Actor Prajakta Mali on Saturday slammed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for allegedly dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, reported the PTI.

The row began after Dhas spoke about "event management politics" and "Parli pattern" while attacking Munde. Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm. While several persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder and who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, according to the PTI. Addressing a press conference, Prajakta Mali said Dhas' comments were in bad taste, entirely baseless and asserted women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets, as per the PTI. Prajakta Mali said that her silence over video clips and fake news circulating over the past one-and-half months on social media pertaining to her visit to Parli for a cultural event should not seen as "my consent". "Artistes choose to stay away from such mudslinging. But Suresh Dhas is an elected representative and what he says and the manner in which he says it have to be taken seriously. Dhas' remarks are false and baseless. His remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory," the actor emphasised. (With inputs from PTI)