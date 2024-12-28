Expedite work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation Board in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday urged to expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra.

He called for accelerated work on airport projects to connect every region of the state by air and to expand existing airports. He assured that both the state and central governments would provide substantial support for these initiatives, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the significant potential for growth in air transport within the state. He urged a focus on developing airports through the central government's UDAN scheme and state funding. The development includes expanding airports, adding night landing facilities, increasing runway lengths, and providing modern amenities for passengers at airports.

The Chief Minister also directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to take immediate action to bring airports currently under the control of Reliance into the state's ownership. This move is aimed at ensuring greater state involvement in airport management and improving overall air connectivity.

To reduce the load on airports in major cities, the state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation was instructed to speed up the development of smaller airports. This includes expanding and improving facilities at airports in regions like Ratnagiri, Shirdi, Amravati (Belora), Purandar, Karad, Chandrapur (Morwa), Solapur, Dhule, Phaltan, Akola, and Gadchiroli.

Fadnavis also took a detailed review of the progress of several airport projects. He specifically discussed the 786.56-hectare land acquisition for the upcoming GMR Nagpur International Airport under the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport project. Fadnavis directed that the agreement for land acquisition be finalised as soon as possible, the statement said.

CM Fadnavis reiterated the state government's commitment to creating a comprehensive air transport network that connects every corner of Maharashtra. These airport development projects are part of the broader efforts to modernize the state’s infrastructure, improve air quality, and promote tourism and business, it said.

The meeting was also attended by senior government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department Sanjay Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department O.P. Gupta, Principal Secretary of Urban Development Asim Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of MADC Swati Pandey, Secretary of the Industry Department Anbalagan, and others.