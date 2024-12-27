Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions

Manmohan Singh. File pic

Listen to this article Manmohan Singh passes away: Irreparable loss to the country, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed his condolences over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that his departure is a great and irreparable loss to the country, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all are in immense grief due to the demise of the former PM Manmohan Singh. He tried to fulfil all his duties being the finance minister, RBI governor, and prime minister of the country, especially his effort to give the country's economy a new direction... His departure is a great and irreparable loss to the country. I express my condolences and pray for the peace of the departed soul," CM Fadnavis said, according to the PTI.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was subsequently rushed to AIIMS, Delhi.

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was not only an economist but also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th Prime Minister of India, serving from 2004 to 2014.

Manmohan Singh passes away: Follow LIVE Updates here

As the Finance Minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh is credited with spearheading the economic liberalisation of 1991. The reforms opened up the Indian economy to foreign investment, increased FDI, and reduced government control, significantly contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, which provided a legal guarantee for wage employment.

In 2005, under his leadership, the Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed, enhancing transparency and accountability between the government and the public.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule described him as one of the finest global leaders.

"He was an extraordinary man. I was blessed that I had the opportunity to meet him, to talk to him, and hear him many times in the Parliament... He was such a fine man and one of the finest global leaders," Supriya Sule said.

In a post on X, Sule wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary leadership and unwavering integrity steered India through pivotal moments, shaping our nation's progress with wisdom and humility. His contributions will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace."

(with ANI inputs)