Manmohan Singh passes away World leaders pay tributes to former Indian PM

Manmohan Singh passes away: World leaders pay tributes to former Indian PM

Updated on: 27 December,2024 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Condolences have poured in from across the globe, including from the US, Canada, France, Malasiya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc



Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa posted picture with Dr. Manmohan Singh on X


Leaders from around the globe have expressed their condolences after former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.


Known for his calm demeanor, economic acumen, and important role in shaping modern India's economic policies, Manmohan Singh's death has sent shockwaves across the political and diplomatic world.


Condolences have poured in from across the globe, including from the US, Canada, France, Malasiya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc.


President of France Emmanuel Macron on Friday said "India has lost a great man". "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India," Macron posted on X.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a "visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalisation."

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim wrote a heartfelt message on X for his "honoured and cherished friend".

