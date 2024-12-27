Condolences have poured in from across the globe, including from the US, Canada, France, Malasiya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa posted picture with Dr. Manmohan Singh on X

Listen to this article Manmohan Singh passes away: World leaders pay tributes to former Indian PM x 00:00

Leaders from around the globe have expressed their condolences after former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his calm demeanor, economic acumen, and important role in shaping modern India's economic policies, Manmohan Singh's death has sent shockwaves across the political and diplomatic world.

Condolences have poured in from across the globe, including from the US, Canada, France, Malasiya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc.

President of France Emmanuel Macron on Friday said "India has lost a great man". "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India," Macron posted on X.

India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 27, 2024

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends. — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) December 26, 2024

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives. @HCIMaldives pic.twitter.com/I0vnfimKpl — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) December 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh passes away: Follow LIVE Updates here

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a "visionary economist and the architect of India's economic liberalisation."

Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India. pic.twitter.com/5n1DtCMyL9 — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 26, 2024

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons.

#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India.

May his soul find… pic.twitter.com/ZrY5bCFVIR — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) December 26, 2024

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim wrote a heartfelt message on X for his "honoured and cherished friend".

The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh.



Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India’s economic reforms. As Prime… pic.twitter.com/44bA3s7vst — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) December 27, 2024