Manmohan Singh's mortal remains will be kept at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road on Friday for the public to offer their tributes, KC Venugopal said

Manmohan Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manmohan Singh passes away: Former PM's last journey to commence from AICC HQ at 9.30 am on December 28 x 00:00

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh's final journey will commence from the All India Congress Committee headquarters to the cremation ground at 9.30 am on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manmohan Singh's mortal remains will be kept at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road on Friday for the public to offer their tributes, KC Venugopal said.

"At 8 am tomorrow, December 28, his mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters where the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am and 9.30 am," Venugopal said, reported PTI.

"Dr Singh's final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from the AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow," he said, reported PTI.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Manmohan Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in critical condition at around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his home here on Friday.

PM Modi described his predecessor's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country's development would always be respected.

In a video message, PM Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

The Union Cabinet also condoled Singh's passing and hailed him as an eminent statesman and a distinguished leader who left an imprint on national life.

During a meeting chaired by Modi, the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the departed soul and adopted a Condolence Resolution in the memory of Singh.

"Dr Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the Nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader," the resolution read.

The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.

Draped in the Tricolour, Singh's body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence -- the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for more than 10 years.

Leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the former prime minister in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members.

(With inputs from PTI)